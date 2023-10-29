SGBV: Governors backplans for mobile courts

(NGF) endorses plans aimed at eradicating Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria, Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has said.

Speaking with The Nation through Mr. Osondu Ohaeri, her Special Assistant (Media), the minister recalled the vow for radical changes that she made in an interview published by The Nation on October 6. “Conveying the Governors’ Forum approval, the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Barr Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, expressed her delight over this development which will go a long way to promote her ministry’s renewed approach towards tackling social vices which affect women and girls in the country.

It will be recalled that the issue of Mobile Courts has been on the front burner as part of the initiatives by the Minister of Women Affairs to address the plight of Nigerian women and the girl-child. "The Mobile Courts will work closely with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Minister of Justice, the Nigerian Governors' Forum and security agencies to develop innovative strategies for enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, combating sexual and gender-based violence and addressing female genital mutilation," the minister had pledged on assuming office.

