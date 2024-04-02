Seven Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Seven people working for a food aid charity in Gaza have been killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military. World Central Kitchen (WCK), the not-for-profit humanitarian aid centre, said three of the aid workers killed were British citizens. Other aid workers were identified as Damian Sobol, a Polish; Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, an Australian; Palestinian and US-Canadian.
The WCK said the victims were part of an aid convoy that was leaving a warehouse in central Gaza on Monday before the Israeli air strike hit them.“This is unforgivable. This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war,” Erin Gore, the chief executive officer of the charity said. Mélanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, said she was “horrified” to hear about the airstrikes and confirmed a Canadian citizen was among the dea
Palestine Football Association calls on FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over Gaza warThe Palestine Football Association has asked FIFA to sanction Israeli teams over the war in Gaza, citing violations of international laws and destruction of football infrastructure. Israel's football association responded by stating that it has always followed FIFA regulations. The PFA's proposal has been endorsed by six other member nations and it seeks to include the issue on FIFA's upcoming congress agenda in May.
