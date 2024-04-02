Seven Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Seven people working for a food aid charity in Gaza have been killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military. World Central Kitchen (WCK), the not-for-profit humanitarian aid centre, said three of the aid workers killed were British citizens. Other aid workers were identified as Damian Sobol, a Polish; Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, an Australian; Palestinian and US-Canadian.

The WCK said the victims were part of an aid convoy that was leaving a warehouse in central Gaza on Monday before the Israeli air strike hit them."This is unforgivable. This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," Erin Gore, the chief executive officer of the charity said. Mélanie Joly, Canada's foreign minister, said she was "horrified" to hear about the airstrikes and confirmed a Canadian citizen was among the dead.

