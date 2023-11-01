HEAD TOPICS

Serie A: Osimhen still in Nigeria, expected in Napoli next week

DailyPostNGR1 min.

Victor Osimhen is still in Nigeria but is expected back in Italy next week to start the intensive phase of his recovery work. The 24-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring muscle injury. Osimhen sustained the injury in Nigeria's 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia on October 13.

News Source

DAILYPOSTNGR

Napoli hope he’ll be fit to face Atalanta on November 25, a match that could prove vital in the race for the top spots in Serie A. He has scored six goals in eight league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

