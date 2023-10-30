Serie A: Napoli target Feyenoord’s Gimenez as Osimhen’s replacement

The Nigerian has less than two years on his contract and talks over a new deal has slowed down. Off-pitch distractions like the recent TikTok drama has further caused tension between both parties. Osimhen played a key role in Napoli's Scudetto success last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

The 24-year-old was targeted by a number of clubs in the summer, but none could pay his hefty price tag. His potential replacement, Gimenez has been in fantastic form for Feyenoord this season. The Mexico international has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 11 outings across all competitions. He is currently valued at around €40m by Feyenoord.