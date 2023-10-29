SERAP writes INEC, seeks recognition of right to vote securely

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to use the mandates of INEC to pursue constitutional and legal reforms that would ensure explicitly recognize Nigerians’ right to vote and to vote securely in free, fair and honest elections as a fundamental right.”

SERAP said, “The continuing resistance by politicians to bring the country’s electoral legal rules up to date with modern technology, and make the use of technology mandatory in our electoral process is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ right to effectively participate in their own government.”

“Confidence in the electoral process is on the decline. Many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.” “Under section 2(b) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission ‘shall have power to promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes.’ INEC also has the constitutional mandates to take the recommended measures under Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution and paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule.” headtopics.com

“It would rein politicians who continue to abuse the electoral rules to distort and undermine the right to participation with almost absolute impunity. It would also amplify the voices of the people, not corrupt politicians, and modernize and secure the country’s future elections against any threats.”

“The crisis confronting Nigerian elections and lack of public trust and confidence in the electoral process can be addressed if the right of Nigerians to vote and to vote securely is explicitly recognized as justiciable constitutional right.” headtopics.com

“Unless INEC urgently begins the process of pushing for the explicit recognition of Nigerians’ right to vote and to vote securely, politicians would continue to use the country’s antiquated electoral legal rules for personal gain, and to deny the people their right to participation.”

