SERAP drags NNPC to court over failure to disclose oil production and revenue details

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited before the Federal High Court in Abuja over its alleged failure to disclose details of Nigeria’s daily oil production and revenues generated since the removal of petrol subsidy in May 2023.

In the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/1719/2023, SERAP was seeking an order of mandamus to compel the NNPCL to disclose how much of the revenues generated from the production and exportation of oil have been remitted to the public treasury since the removal of subsidy on petrol. The civil society organisation was also asking the court for an order of mandamus to direct and compel the NNPCL to disclose details of payment of N11trillion made as subsidy payments from 1999 to May 2023, including a detailed breakdown of the payments mad





