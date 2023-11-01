Seplat appoints new directors, chairman Basil Omiyi to resign March 2024

In a statement on Wednesday, Seplat said Omiyi and Okeahalam, will step down after the 2023 annual report and accounts have been finalised and approved by the board.Seplat also made new appointments, with Christopher Okeke, Udoma Udoma and Babs Omotowa, expected to join the company as independent non-executive directors.Okeke and Udoma’s appointments will take effect from December 1, 2023, while Omotowa will join the Board on April 1, 2024.

Commenting on their appointments, Omiyi said the board eagerly looks forward to the “enormous contribution they will make towards the Company’s strategic growth plans and achieving global success”. Seplat said: “As set out in the Board Succession Strategy announced in the 2022 Annual Report and by Corporate Announcement on the 25 April 2023 (RNS: 3575X), the Company embarked on the recruitment process in line with the Board of Directors’ Succession Forward Plan.

