Senior Advocates of Nigeria Warn Against Allegations of Fraud and Corruption Against Judges

A cross section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, have kicked against sweeping allegations of fraud and corruption against judges and the judiciary over some controversial decisions entered by few judges in political cases. They warned those involved to desist in the interest of the country and its citizens. According to them, tarnishing the image of the nation's judiciary could lead to anarchy.

Among the Senior Advocates who expressed their displeasure are Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, a former Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Awa Kalu, SAN, rights activist, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and constitutional lawyer, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN. The senior lawyers, who disagreed with their colleagues, said they ought to know that portraying the judiciary as a failed institution amounted to endorsing anarchy to terminate the Nigeria projec





