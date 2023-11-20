Senior Advocate of Nigeria denies representing billionaire businessman in UK court

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Emeka Ozoani, has distanced himself from a media report, alleging that he was in the United Kingdom recently to represent billionaire businessman, Benedict Peters, at the ongoing proceedings in the Southwark Crown Court involving a former Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The legal luminary, who made this known in a disclaimer on Monday, addressed to the editor of the national daily, stated that the contents of the report in all material respects were inaccurate, false and misleading, stressing that he did not act for, represent, or attend the court on the said day for or on behalf of Benedict Peters or any other person connected with the case. According to Ozoani, his presence in England was fortuitous and coincidental. He stated that his attendance at the court on that day was purely out of personal interest in a high-profile case involving the former Minister of Petroleum Resources that has been very widely publicise
