Senegal's Youngest President Takes Office, Promises Systemic Change

Left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday became Senegal’s youngest president, pledging systemic change after years of deadly turmoil and announcing his mentor, opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, as prime minister.
President Bola Tinubu Attends Inauguration of Senegal's Youngest PresidentPresident Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other leaders in West Africa to witness the historic inauguration of left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s youngest president. The Nigerian President attended the event in his capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.
Senegal Votes For New President After Years Of CrisisThe Senegalese go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a totally unpredictable race after three years of turmoil and political crisis.
