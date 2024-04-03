Senegal's Youngest President Takes Office, Promises Systemic Change

Left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday became Senegal’s youngest president, pledging systemic change after years of deadly turmoil and announcing his mentor, opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, as prime minister.

President Bola Tinubu Attends Inauguration of Senegal's Youngest PresidentPresident Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined other leaders in West Africa to witness the historic inauguration of left-wing pan-Africanist Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s youngest president. The Nigerian President attended the event in his capacity as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

JUST IN: Bassirou Faye Sworn In As Senegal's Youngest President

Senegal’s youngest president Faye is sworn inBassirou Diomaye Faye, a left-wing pan-Africanist, was sworn in Tuesday as Senegal's youngest president after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

Senegal’s President-Elect Faye hails President Macky Sall, promises national reconciliationA formal announcement of Mr Faye’s victory is expected as jubilations continue in the capital, Dakar.

Senegal’s Sonko takes election campaign to the southSenegal's charismatic opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his coalition's presidential candidate flew to the south of the country Saturday, pressing on with their election campaign less than two weeks before the vote.

Senegal Votes For New President After Years Of CrisisThe Senegalese go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a totally unpredictable race after three years of turmoil and political crisis.

