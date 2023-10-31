Senegal probe digging up, burning of gay man’s body

Media reported that they targeted the body because the man was gay, though this was not mentioned in the prosecutor’s statement and has not been verified by AFP. Senegal’s judiciary on Sunday said it was opening an investigation to identify and punish the perpetrators of the “barbarity”.

Although very uncommon, it was not the first time the body of someone thought to be gay has been exhumed in Senegal. Amnesty has long-decried the deteriorating situation for the country’s LGTBQ community, many of whom are forced to hide their identity or live abroad to avoid persecution.

Many in the Muslim-majority West African nation believe being gay is a Western lifestyle being imposed on their society, with occasional anti-LGBTQ demonstrations calling for tougher legislation. His relatives had then tried to bury him near his home, but the neighbourhood had objected, until they eventually dug a grave for him at the cemetery in Kaolack.

