Senegal did not violate Ousmane Sonko's rights, says ECOWAS court

A court of the West African bloc, ECOWAS , said Friday that Senegal did not violate jailed opposition figure Ousmane Sonko 's rights, dealing a blow to his chances of running in the 2024 presidential election . In the latest twist of a long-running legal battle, the Economic Community of West African States court in Nigeria’s capital Abuja said the “state of Senegal did not violate any of (Sonko’s) rights





