Senator Natasha Akpoti denied access to late monarch's palace

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has reacted to an unexpected denial of access to the palace of the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, during her condolence visit to families of the late monarch at the weekend. Akpoti-Uduaghan, who addressed the crowd outside the palace, said she came to show her appreciation to the late monarch for the love and support shown to her when he was alive.

The senator promised to live up to what the monarch stood for in the Senate

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: Natasha pays condolence visit to family of late Ohinoyi in KogiThe Nation Newspaper Natasha pays condolence visit to family of late Ohinoyi in Kogi

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: ANALYSIS: Inside Akpoti-Uduaghan’s bumpy road to Nigerian SenateMrs Akpoti-Uduaghan says she would like to be remembered as a bold and reformative leader.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: SDP denies withdrawal of candidate in Kogi State governorship raceThe Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied the withdrawal of its candidate, Natasha Akpoti Ajaka, from the Kogi State governorship race.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Labour Party’s Nwokeocha, Declares PDP’s Akobundu Abia SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Appeal Court dismisses ex-Gov Ayade’s petition, upholds PDP senator’s victoryA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

NİGERİANEWSDESK: Appeal Affirms Senator Ubah as Winner of Anambra South Senatorial ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »