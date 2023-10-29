– Senator Mwadkwon boasts after Appeal Court ordered rerun

A three-member appeal panel nullified his election while ruling on the appeal filed by Chris Giwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party’s Gyang Zi. The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the Plateau North Senatorial district within 90 days. Speaking on the matter, Mwadkwon assured some PDP leaders in the district on Sunday that he will surely win his seat back even if the rerun election is conducted tomorrow.

According to him, though the verdict of the Appeal Court was against logic and legal precedents, he had no option but to accept it and prepare for the rerun election. 'The people of Plateau North gave us their mandate to represent them, and it was done through a free, fair, and credible election. This, the Appeal Court did not also fault.

Bayelsa 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement on Sylva’s appeal against disqualificationThe Court of Appeal reserved judgement on the appeals challenging Timipre Sylva's disqualification as APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, after counsel for the parties made their final submissions. Read more ⮕

Composition of presidential election appeal panel dangerous for democracy, says retiring Supreme Court judgeAn outgoing justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, has hit out at the way the presidential election appeal panel was set up, saying it is dangerous for democracy in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Retiring Supreme Court judge attacks CJN over composition of presidential election appeal panel, othersThe outburst of the retiring Supreme Court judge was the first-of-its-kind brutal criticism of a sitting CJN. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva, APC’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva, APC's appeals Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Election: Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva disqualification caseMr Sylva faults the decision of Justice Okorowo to the effect that he took oath of office twice as Governor. Read more ⮕

Retiring Supreme Court judge attacks CJN over composition of presidential election appeal panel, othersThe outburst of the retiring Supreme Court judge was the first-of-its-kind brutal criticism of a sitting CJN. Read more ⮕