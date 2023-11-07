Senate Urges Intervention in Israel-Palestine Crisis

The Senate has called for the intervention of the executive arm of government in the Israel-Palestine crisis, urging for the establishment of two separate states. The ongoing war has resulted in horrifying casualty figures and the destruction of numerous places of worship, residential units, medical centers, education facilities, industrial facilities, and media offices. Despite efforts to negotiate a peace settlement, the talks have failed to produce the desired outcomes.

The deputy Senate President emphasized the need for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of lives and the devastating impact on children. The current situation is deemed unacceptable for the modern world

