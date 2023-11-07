Senate Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Israeli-Palestine War

The Senate urged the Federal Government to work with the United Nations and other countries of the world to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli-Palestine war. The Upper Chamber also urged the federal government to facilitate a two-state solution to end the conflict, which has left thousands, including women, children, and aid workers, dead. The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi) and co-sponsored by 43 others.

Aliero described the casualty figures in the war as horrifying, saying that if not ended immediately, it might lead to World War III. Other senators who backed the debate include Barau Jibrin (Kano), Enyinaya Abaribe (Abia) and Sani Musa (Niger). The senators condemned the killings on both sides, calling for an immediate end to the killings and save endangered lives and property

