Senate to summon NNPCL’s GMD, Kyari, over 60% fund for frontier acreages

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, gave this hint while briefing the press after a closed-door session with the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, and his management team in Abuja.
The areas include regions like Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Sokoto, Chad, and Benue where hydrocarbon exploration is yet to occur or remains undeveloped. Jarigbe said: “We received a briefing from the CEO of NUPRC and his team on the activities of the agency.
"Also, section 22 subsection 1 of the Petroleum Industrial Act also provides that the National Assembly oversights the budget and expenditure of the NUPRC. The lawmakers during the session, noted that the issue of gas in the economy was becoming very important like a resource that can sustain a nation.Earlier, the CEO of NUPRC, Komolafe, told the Senate panel that "Gas is very crucial in the revenue generation of our country, just like oil, it is equally very critical.
Kimolafe added that Nigeria has “37 barrels of crude oil as it relates to gas, reserve number of 208 tcl of gas that makes us the largest gas reserve in Africa and the ninth globally.” He said: “From our dashboard, we recorded 206 tcl of gas last year, and in this year it grew to 208 tcl reserve as of September.
He said that the agency recognised that given the development in the world and the unfolding of situation in the Middle East like Ukraine, they were ensuring that Nigeria produced more in other to ensure more gas production to allow for better revenue generation.
“We intend that by the time we finish with the ongoing engagement with the industry, we would be able to take those gas molecules into the basket and in line with the PIA and other provisions to transparently auction those fields.