Senate Seeks Upgrade Of Buhari Airport In Maiduguri

The Senate has asked the executive to commence the upgrading of Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Maiduguri, Borno State for international operations.

The Red Chamber, which specifically urged the minister of aviation and aerospace management to take urgent action on the matter, mandated its Committee on Aviation for a follow up and report back within eight weeks.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion to that effect by Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) and co-sponsored by 11 other lawmakers across party lines. Presenting the motion, Senator Ndume described airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, foreign direct investment and socio-economic development of the country. equipment like the international runways and tarmacs. headtopics.com

Lamenting that only the North East lacks an international airport among the six geo-political zones, he informed that Borno State borders three countries, namely Chad, Cameroon and Niger, respectively.“The presence of an international airport in Maiduguri will enhance efficient and effective movement of goods and people from Nigeria and across the world, and reduce excess pressure on the road infrastructure within the zone,” he said.

Senator Ndume, while maintaining that the total land area of Maiduguri could conveniently accommodate a standard international airport, said hosting such an airport in the state capital will propel the tourist sector and provide a communication link which is vital between different groups of people involved within the region. headtopics.com

He added that upgrading the airport would also attract foreign direct investments, enhance economic development, improve the quality of life of the people in the zone and ultimately increase the gross domestic product, GDP of the country.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Senate seeks probe of Otukpo robbery attacksA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

President Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Speedy Confirmation Of Aliyu As ICPC BossThe appointment of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, where President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s confirmation. Read more ⮕

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Aliyu as ICPC chairmanMr Aliyu was appointed as chairman of the ICPC alongside Clifford Oparaodu as secretary of the commission last Tuesday. Read more ⮕

AGF seeks states’ support for anti-corruption effortsThe Nation Newspaper AGF seeks states’ support for anti-corruption efforts Read more ⮕

Antenna Crew Records seeks to nurture next-rated music iconsThe Nation Newspaper Antenna Crew Records seeks to nurture next-rated music icons Read more ⮕

Lokpobiri seeks home-grown solutions in meeting OPEC quotaThe Nation Newspaper Lokpobiri seeks home-grown solutions in meeting OPEC quota Read more ⮕