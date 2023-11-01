Senate seat: Former Benue governor Suswam loses to Udende at Appeal Court

However, Emmanuel Udende and his party (APC) appealed against the judgment. The appellants had prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the Benue State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which invalidated their election victory and declared Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the valid winner of the Benue North East Senatorial seat.

The three-man panel of the appeal court held that the lower court erred by declaring Susam as the winner of the election. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justices, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as the Attorneys -General the states have been cautioned to ensure the inmates whose fines are to be paid are well assessed and ascertain that that their lists actually have the option to pay fines in the judgments convicting them.…A sample of forty-three percent of Imo State citizens have said they would not participate in the forthcoming November 11th governorship election in the state.

The Federal Government has inaugurated an Export Mentorship Programme (EMP) to boost the non-oil export sector of the country. The Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, while inaugurating the programme in Abuja, said the development and promotion of non-oil exports was one of NEPC’s key mandates. Ayeni said the programme would attach budding exporters to…

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday in Ibadan honoured some outstanding students, old students’ associations and other stakeholders in the state’s education sector. The awardees were honoured with plaques of recognition by Gov. Seyi Makinde at the maiden edition of the Oyo State Education Awareness Day 2023. Makinde, at the event, organised by the state’s…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigeria’s N2.1trn supplementary budget passes second reading at SenatePresident Bola Tinubu transmitted the budget to the National Assembly for approval on Tuesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Senate uncovers ‘illegal’ N14bn salary increase at NSPMCThe Senate said it has uncovered how the Board of Directors of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc allegedly paid a N14 billion salary increase to its staff members without the approval of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕