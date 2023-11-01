Senate, Sani, others advocate NBS’ inclusion into FEC

In his presentation at the workshop, the human rights activist and former senator who represented Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani, said the country had failed to make progress because those at the helm of affairs do not rely on credible data to make decisions but on sentiments.

”If you are not armed with accurate and reliable statistics, you will be rambling with skewed statistics. He maintained that for the ongoing reforms by the Tinubu’s administration to attain its goals, it must ensure the statistician-general became part of FEC to provide valid advice and direction needed to make informed decisions.

While urging NBS to extend its tentacles to goods and services where Nigeria had comparative advantage, Isiaka assured that the House would ensure speedy passage of NBS bill seeking its full autonomy. “The government of Nigeria shall democratise data and demonstrate the political will in the implementation of the outcome of this workshop,” he said.

“We recognize that statistics are more than just numbers; they are the voice that narrates our nation’s story, informs our decisions, and paves the way for a brighter future, hence the vital need for a robust strategy to guide the growth and development of the system that produces the statistics we all rely on for our respective work.

In his address, the Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the purpose of national statistical data, NSD, was to provide mechanism for further reform of the NSS and acceleration of statistical development in Nigeria.

