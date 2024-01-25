Senate President's Habit of Lateness

Mr Akpabio’s habit of lateness to official functions dates back to when he served as governor of Akwa Ibom between 2007 to 2015 and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022. Fifty-four senators had already taken their seats for an emergency plenary scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday 6 November 2023 but the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who would preside over the session, did not turn up at the chamber until 11:54 a.m.

The votes and proceedings of the emergency plenary stated that it was convened to deliberate on issues of national importance. Mr Akpabio did not even bother to apologise to his colleagues for keeping them waiting for almost two hours. He went straight to his chair, hit the gavel and read the senate prayers as a sign of the commencement of business for the day. The scenario was repeated the following day when the senate president kept his colleagues waiting again at the chamber for one hour and 19 minutes, arriving at the chamber at 11:19 a.m. for the plenar





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu pledges to resolve challenges faced by President BuhariPresident Bola Tinubu promises to address any outstanding issues from President Buhari's tenure. Tinubu made this commitment at the book launch event in Abuja.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian leaders urge peace and unity during Christmas seasonFormer vice president Atiku and former Senate President Lawan call on Nigerians to embrace love, unity, and prayer for a more peaceful and prosperous nation during the Christmas season.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Federal Government to Clamp Down on Economic Saboteurs, Says Senate LeaderThe Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the federal government will clamp down on economic saboteurs who made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians next year.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Rivers Elders Forum Rejects President's Peace ProclamationThe Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum expresses doubt about the effectiveness of the President's Peace Proclamation in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

President Tinubu's Promises on Security Questioned as Killings ContinueAbout seven months into the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the gruesome murder of over a hundred people in Plateau State put into question the president’s promises on security. Despite appointing civilians to key positions in the military sector, the killings have not stopped.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

President Tinubu Expresses Concern Over Out-of-School Children in NigeriaPresident Bola Tinubu calls for more schools, teachers, and meals for school children to address the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. Insecurity in northern Nigeria exacerbates the situation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »