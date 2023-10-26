Senate on oversight visit to NDIC

Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Abiru on ed members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Lagos office of the

This visit is in accordance with sections 62,88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) that empower the National Assembly to perform legislative oversight on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Government-owned Enterprises (GoES) , for judicious utilization of Government funds.

Abiru, who is the lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, said that the committee came to assess the performance of the corporation and discuss its challenges with the hope of proffering necessary support to enhance its effectiveness. headtopics.com

According to him, “The NDIC plays a critical role in safeguarding the stability and integrity of our financial system. It is our responsibility as lawmakers to ensure that it is fulfilling its mandate effectively and efficiently.

“The banking and financial sector is the backbone of any economy, and it is crucial that we maintain the highest standards of oversight and regulation to ensure the safety and security of the funds entrusted to these institutions by the public.”The NDIC, as the primary insurer of deposits in Nigeria, is tasked with the responsibility of protecting depositors’ funds and promoting sound banking practices”. headtopics.com

The management team of NDIC, led by the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bello Hassan, FCA, thanked the Senate delegation for their insights and valuable advice on how to improve the operational efficiency of the corporation.

