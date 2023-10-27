Senate Leader warns oppositions against judicial manipulation

He was reacting to Thursday’s affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election by the Supreme Court.

He expressed these grave concerns in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in Abuja following the decision of the apex court that affirmed the election of President Tinubu. “Judiciary has never been vilified in the recent history of this federation by petitioners who at different times benefitted tremendously from the independence and neutrality of the judiciary,” the senate leader noted with grave concern.

Beyond their campaign of calumny, he observed that the decisions of the appellate and apex courts “have clearly shown that the last elections are the most credible since the beginning of the Fourth Republic with the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, which the Independent National Electoral Commission used for the conduct of the elections. headtopics.com

Now that the judiciary has concluded all the presidential election petitions in favour of President Tinubu, Bamidele warned all political actors, interests and parties “to henceforth stop playing politics with the rule of law and the integrity of the judiciary.”

