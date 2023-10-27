Senate expresses commitment to providing clean water for Nigerians

He spoke at the inaugural meeting of his Committee on Thursday, saying the parliament, the executive and other stakeholders would collaborate to deliver clean water in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six. Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District said the Committee under his leadership would provide the federal government with the necessary support to ensure that water for sanitation and hygiene (WASH) is provided for Nigerians.

“This committee on water resources will work closely with the executive branch of our nation’s federal government to ensure that we play our role in providing effective oversight of the ministries, departments and agencies that deal with water. 'Most importantly, we will work to ensure that the work of this Committee is in line with the 10th Senate’s legislative agenda,' he said.

