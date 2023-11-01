HEAD TOPICS

Senate Confirms Seven Of 10 INEC RECs Appointed By Tinubu

Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of 10 new RECs for INEC for a five-year term each.

Oluwatoyin Babalola- Ekiti; Mr Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq – Niger.The confirmation follows Tinubu’s request on Wednesday for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

