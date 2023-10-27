Senate Confirms Musa Aliyu As ICPC Chairman

The apex legislative assembly also confirmed the appointments of Gadji Dantata and Saka Suleiman as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

Aliyu, who is a lawyer and former Attorney-General of Jigawa State, was screened at the Senate Committee of the Whole. The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, announced the confirmation of Aliyu and the two members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission after they were cleared by a voice vote by senators at plenary.While being screened, Aliyu explained that he obtained his secondary school leaving certificate in 1995 and proceeded to Bayero University, Kano to study law in 1998.

The ICPC chairman told the lawmakers that he graduated from Bayero University’s Faculty of Law in 2003 and enrolled for his Law School in 2004 before he started practicing as a lawyer.Similarly, Dantata and Suleiman, who appeared before the Senate for confirmation as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission also narrated their achievements in the private and public sectors. headtopics.com

Dantata, who said she hails from Kano State, told the Upper Chamber that she obtained her Bachelor’s degree, Masters of Arts and PhD from Bayero University, Kano. Barau, however, directed that Dantata “take a bow and go” in order to “ensure gender sensitivity” in the screening process.

Suleiman, the second member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, said that he is a native of Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.Suleiman also said he enrolled into the University of Lagos in 1981 where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree. headtopics.com

However, no Senator asked Suleiman questions relating to his position as a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission before he was directed to step out of the Senate Chamber.

