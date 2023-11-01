Senate confirms Chira Auditor General for Federation

Senator Bamidele explained that the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution. Those confirmed are Mr Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa Ibom State), Mr Isah Ehimeakne (Edo State), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti State) and Mr Abubakar Ahmed Mai‘aii (Gombe State). Others include Mr Shehu Wahab (Kwara State), Mr Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa State) and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger State).

