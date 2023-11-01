Senate confirms 7 out of 10 new RECs for INEC

Those screened and confirmed are Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger).

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday sought the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of 10 nominees for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The President, in the letter, wrote, "Dear Senate President, Confirmation of the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). "I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the names of the under listed ten newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

