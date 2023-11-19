Senate Committee to Review Laws in Financial Services Sector

The Senate, through its committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, has commenced plans to comprehensively review extant laws in the financial services sector for economic sustainability and growth. Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, disclosed this at a 2-day sensitization retreat, organized for the members in Abuja.

Abiru said the retreat was aimed at equipping members with the necessary understanding of the core mandates of the committee and also enhancing the legislative framework and oversight of the financial sector. Industry leaders and top experts in the financial and allied sectors were invited to share insights and knowledge, and also provide information that will make their oversight function on the financial services sector more robust and impactfu





