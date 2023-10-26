Senate Committee assures support for army to curb insecurity

The Nigerian Senate has assured the Nigerian Army (NA) of total support in surmounting security challenges plaguing the country.

Senator Yar’Adua appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian Army in diligently performing its statutory roles as mandated by the constitution. The Senator advocated for cooperation between the legislative body and the Nigerian Army to perform its legislative oversight functions in bringing about legislative reforms that will enhance NA’s efforts in effectively actualizing its constitutional responsibilities of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and guaranteeing security in the country.

The Senate Chairman presented the draft legislative agenda for the NA to the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, noting that the committee will give priority to the quest for the NA to acquire requisite enablers to enhance its operational efficiency. headtopics.com

The Army Chief averred that the NA being the representative of the people from various constituencies across the country, cherish the feedback from the Senate, which has helped in redefining the ongoing operations of the NA.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of proposed legislative agenda to the COAS by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army.The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Taiwo Oyedele lists recommendations of Nigeria’s Presidential Tax Committee (Full List)President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the report titled 'Quick Wins within 30 days' of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee led by its Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, on Tuesday at the Aso Villa. Read more ⮕

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Nigerian Army In Good Hands With Lagbaja As COAS, Says Senate The chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua, who made the declaration when he led the Senate Committee to the Army Headquarters in Abuja, said Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tinubu receives tax reform committee’s ‘quick-win’ reportThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu receives tax reform committee’s ‘quick-win’ report Read more ⮕

Tinubu receives tax reform committee’s ‘quick-win’ reportA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Tinubu orders speedy implementation of recommendations from Presidential Tax CommitteePresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the speedy implementation of all recommendations of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. Read more ⮕