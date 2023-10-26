Senate begins screening of Musa Aliyu as ICPC chairman

The screening started at about 11:50 a.m. after Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, raised a point order to suspend the Senate rules and allow strangers into the chamber.

Mr Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, will be screened at the committee of the whole chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin. His appointment was announced alongside that of Clifford Oparaodu as secretary of the commission, last Tuesday.

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Tinubu asks senate to confirm Musa Aliyu as ICPC chairNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

President Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Speedy Confirmation Of Aliyu As ICPC BossThe appointment of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, where President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s confirmation. Read more ⮕

Tinubu urges Senate to confirm Aliyu as ICPC chairman, two members of FJSCThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu urges Senate to confirm Aliyu as ICPC chairman, two members of FJSC Read more ⮕

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Aliyu as ICPC chairmanMr Aliyu was appointed as chairman of the ICPC alongside Clifford Oparaodu as secretary of the commission last Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Tinubu seeks speedy confirmation of Adamu Aliyu As ICPC ChairPresident Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for speedy confirmation of the appointment of Adamu Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC. Read more ⮕

Senate begins screening of Tinubu’s ICPC Chairman nominee, othersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕