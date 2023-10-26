Senate begins screening of ICPC chair nominee Aliyu

The Senate has begun screening Musa Aliyu, a nominee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as chairman of the

The screening started around 11:50am after Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, raised a point order to suspend relevant senate rules to allow strangers into the chamber. Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State will be screened at the Committee of a Whole chaired by the Deputy President, Barau Jibirin.

