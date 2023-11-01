HEAD TOPICS

Senate approves appointment of 7 of Tinubu’s 10 new INEC RECs

DailyPostNGR1 min.

The Senate has approved the appointment of seven of the ten nominees of President Tinubu as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The remaining three nominees were not present for screening. The nominees approved are Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr.

News Source

DAILYPOSTNGR

Recall that President Tinubu had sent the names of the new RECs for confirmation at the Senate. The appointment is for a term of five years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate. The Senate has now confirmed the appointments

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Senate Confirms Seven Of 10 INEC RECs Appointed By TinubuTinubu had last week approved the appointment of 10 new RECs for INEC for a five-year term each.
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Despite uproar, Senate confirms three APC loyalists, five others as INEC RECsThe new RECs were appointed last week by President Bola Tinubu.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Senate confirms 7 out of 10 new RECs for INECA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: JUST IN: Senate begins screening of 10 RECs for INECThe Senate has commenced the screening of 10 nominees for appointment as RECs of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new INEC RECsPresident Bola Tinubu appointed the new 10 RECs last Wednesday.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Senate confirms seven RECs, AGF nominee for appointment by TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Senate confirms seven RECs, AGF nominee for appointment by Tinubu
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕