Senate Approves $7.8bn, €100m In FG’s Borrowing Plan

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday also announced Tinubu’s request for confirmation of the Nomination of the 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the constitution, with the Senate commencing their screening.The nominees approved are Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr.

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval to borrow $7.8bn, €100m

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the sums of $7.8 billion and €100 million in his administration's proposed 2022–2024 borrowing plan. Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber on Wednesday.

Tinubu asks n'assembly to approve $7.8bn, €100m in FG's borrowing plan

Tinubu seeks Senate's nod for $7bn, €100m external loan

Senate Approves Chira's Appointment As Auditor General
Chira's approval came shortly after he was screened by the Upper Chamber on Wednesday.

Senate Approves Adedeji's Nomination As FIRS Chairman

