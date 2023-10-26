Senate alters CBN Act to bar governor, deputies from politics

• Moves to amend Cybercrimes Act, empower NSA to monitor compliance The two bills passed a second reading during plenary at the upper chamber.

According to Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, the apex bank governor must not venture into any other vocation while in office and must resign in writing to the President if he nurses such intention. At plenary yesterday, the Senate passed the two bills after the consideration of similar bills sponsored by Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia).

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo), however, opposed the second reading of the bill, arguing that the case of Emefiele, which was the case in reference, was a consequence of the absence of governance and the will to enforce the extant laws. headtopics.com

The proposed amendment reads: “20(A) Prohibition of the use of foreign currency in democratic transactions: No person or body corporate shall use any foreign currency as a means of exchange for goods, services and other transactions in markets, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, airports and other places of business in Nigeria except by a bank, licensed Bureau De Change and other financial institutions duly authorised by the CBN to trade, deal and use such currency and no individual or business...

INDICATIONS emerged yesterday that President Tinubu will present the proposed N26.1 trillion 2024 budget estimates to a joint session of the National Assembly in three weeks. Adeola said the lawmakers would try as much as possible to make sure that the budget comprises 55 per cent allocation for capital expenditure as against 25 to 30 per cent it has been over the years, adding that the 10th Senate would maintain the January to December budget cycle, which the ninth National Assembly started, despite the delay in budget presentation for 2024 fiscal year. headtopics.com

