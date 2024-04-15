Security post at private home of impeached Edo State Deputy Governor demolished

Security post at the private home of the impeached Edo State Deputy Governor , Comrade Philip Shaibu, was yesterday evening demolished by a team from the Government House , Benin and Edo State Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

Members of the demolition team, backed by fully-armed policemen and operatives of Edo State Security Network, pulled down the structures with a bulldozer at about 5pm.A female resident of the compound, who spoke in confidence, alleged that no notice was given to the erstwhile deputy governor before the demolition.



