Security has improved by over 85% in Borno State

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Friday, said there is no community in the state that is still under the control of Boko Haram insurgents, stating that the security situation has improved by over 85 percent.

The governor stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Recall that for many years, Monguno, Banki, Jere, and Domboa communities in the State have been terrorised by Boko Haram insurgents.

Responding to a question on the security situation in Borno State in view of the recent reports of insecurity, Zulum said: “To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 percent. Economic activities is ongoing perfectly in Borno State. headtopics.com

“I just read some script a few days ago saying that insurgency is increasing in Borno State. The story is not right. The Nigerian army is giving us the desired cooperation, the police, the paramilitary as well as airforce and all other components of the Nigerian military are supporting us.

“But most importantly, I want to assure you that as the chief security officer of Borno State, the state is doing well in terms of security. There’s a serious improvement in our security situation. And I commend the service chiefs for their efforts and I commend the President of the federal republic of Nigeria.” headtopics.com

Asked if he was reassuring that all is well with all the local government areas that use to be under the control of insurgents, the governor said: “Honestly speaking, none of the 27 local government areas of Borno State are under the control of insurgents.

