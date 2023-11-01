Second pig heart transplant recipient dies six weeks after procedure

He had been deemed ineligible for a human heart transplant because of his advanced medical conditions, including peripheral vascular disease. Though the transplant initially worked well, it began showing signs of rejection in recent days.

The latest experimental procedure was part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants, or xenotransplants, involving animal organs genetically modified to become less likely to trigger rejection in humans.

David Bennett Sr was the first person to receive a gene-edited pig heart transplant in January 2022, carried out by the same medical team. Muhammad Mohiuddin, the cardiac xenotransplantation program director, praised Faucette’s contribution to science, adding: “We intend to conduct an extensive analysis to identify factors that can be prevented in future transplants.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.