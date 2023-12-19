SEC Charges Nigerian Businessman and His Companies for Accounting Fraud

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi and his three companies for accounting fraud and misrepresentation. The SEC alleges that Mmobuosi led a plot to fabricate financial reports of Tingo Group and its subsidiaries. The charges were filed in the US District Court in New York.





