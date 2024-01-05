SDP Urges INEC to Ignore APC's Call to Stop Inspection of Election Materials

The Social Democratic Party SDP and its governorship candidate in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ignore the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kogi State government to stop the inspection of materials used for the conduct of the poll.

SDP while dismissing the request by APC and Kogi for cancellation of the inspection said that such a request cannot override the order of the Court for the inspection exercise. The party in a statement issued in Abuja by its Governorship Campaign Council Spokesperson, Faruk Adejoh-Audu maintained that the request by APC and Kogi State government for inspection cancellation was not only strange and panicky but baseless in view of the subsisting order of the Court for the inspection of the election material





