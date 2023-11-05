SDP Flag-bearer Calls for Electoral Reform in Nigeria

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) flag-bearer in the last presidential election in Nigeria, Prince Adewole Adebayo has called for an urgent electoral reform that would ensure that winners in any election are not sworn into office until the cases against them in courts are concluded, stressing that politicians were only interested in getting power and not justice.

He commended the Supreme Court for the quick dispensation of justice in the last presidential election petition before it, even as he insisted that the courts could still do better by ensuring that all matters relating to elections are thrashed and done with before anybody is sworn into office. Adebayo who made the remarks in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday lamented that what causes tension in the land most often is because the court doesn’t have what the politicians want. “So, there is no time in the history of election litigation that the politicians will be satisfied with the court because the court can only give you justice. Politicians don’t want justice. They want judgment leading to power. So, they see the court as another layer of getting power. But, the court isn’t designed to give you power. The court is designed to give you justice. So, sometimes you may get justice, but if justice doesn’t land you in power, you say this isn’t justice,” he sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Why we quickly passed N2.17 trillion supplementary budgetPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: SDP denies withdrawal of candidate in Kogi State governorship raceThe Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied the withdrawal of its candidate, Natasha Akpoti Ajaka, from the Kogi State governorship race.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: ASUP condemns attack on NLC president, others in ImoThe Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Nigeria, ASUP has strongly condemned recent attacks on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other workers in Imo State.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THECABLENG: Security operatives 'foil Boko Haram attack' in Kano, arrest two suspectsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: Labour unions to embark on strike November 8 over assault on AjaeroNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: A better Nigeria possible, says ObiThe Nation Newspaper A better Nigeria possible, says Obi

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »