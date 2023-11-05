SDP denies withdrawal of candidate in Kogi State governorship race

In a statement signed by the Director General, New Media MuriSam Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele stated that the letter was “false and baseless, adding that it was the work of “miscreants” and the “sinking ship” of the ruling party in Kogi State. Ijele also stated that Ajaka is “the candidate of the people” and 'cannot step down for anyone at this point.

It also accused the ruling party in Kogi State of trying to turn the SDP against the ADC, stressing that Kogites no longer want their continuous stay in office due to alleged maladministration in the last seven and half years. The SDP spokeperson, however, called on the general public, especially their supporters, to disregard the fake letter of withdrawal. The statement reads, “The fake letter of withdrawal began circulating online on November 3, 2023. The letter claimed that Ajaka had withdrawn from the race and endorsed the APC candidate, Yahaya Bello. The letter was purportedly signed by Ijele and Unekwu, which are lies from the pit of hell.” The Kogi State governorship election is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023

