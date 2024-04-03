SDP calls on President Tinubu to halt attacks on witnesses at Kogi Election tribunal

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate Murtala Ajaka have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies to halt alleged attacks on its witnesses at the ongoing Kogi Election tribunal sitting.

The party, in a statement by Director New Media of Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele, said many of its witnesses at the trial have been intimidated and harassed by the ruling It alleged: “In a deeply concerning development, witnesses from Kogi Central who have come forward to testify about overvoting and irregularities during the November 11, 2023 election have been subjected to violence and intimidation. “Their properties have been vandalized and burnt, with reports of a pregnant woman being assaulted. These acts are unacceptable and are creating a climate of fear that discourages individuals from participating in a peaceful judicial process. If unchecked, this can undermine our democracy in Nigeri

