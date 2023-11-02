SDGs: Experts Call For Action Against Fuelwood Extraction

One of the experts and a United Kingdom (UK) professor, Lindsay Stringer, who has been on the project, said cross-sectoral dialogue between Nigeria’s stakeholders is essential in developing solutions to issues surrounding fuelwood use in cooking.

Stringer said Nigeria lost 17,400 kilometers of forest across the three states of Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Kaduna between 2000 and 2020. She said the Nigerian energy security activities must prioritise strategies and develop relevant supports and incentives to transform clean energy access, harnessing local willingness for change while tackling health and environmental challenges.

On his part, the dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Bayero University Kano (BUK) and the project lead in Nigeria, Professor Aliyu Barau, said more than 70 percent of Nigerian households rely on fuelwood for cooking.

Barau said rising prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) might also push more to resort to charcoal and fuelwood, stressing that: “It may look unimportant to some why our focus on cooking with fuelwood.

“However, we may only understand the gravity of this challenge in reference to a 2016 study by the German Foundation namely, Heinrich Boll which found that Jigawa State with its predominantly arid landscape loses 300 trees a day to bakeries alone. What of the households in the state? The picture is not remarkably different from most other states in Nigeria.

“However, what we have seen in top fuelwood producing states – Kaduna, Nasarawa and parts of FCT is more distressing. Yes, this cannot be surprising at all considering the energy crisis and insecurity that have entrapped Nigeria for decades,” he said.

