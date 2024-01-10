HEAD TOPICS

SCOAN refutes BBC documentary on late founder TB Joshua

  • 📰 GuardianNigeria
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 44 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 45%
  • Publisher: 94%

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has refuted a BBC documentary on its late founder, Temitope Babatunde Joshua, widely known as Prophet TB Joshua. The church condemned the report and stated that the characters interviewed in the documentary were unknown to them. SCOAN also mentioned that the persecution of divine envoys or servants of God was not new in history.

SCOAN, BBC Documentary, Late Founder, TB Joshua, Unfounded, Persecution, Divine Envoys

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), yesterday, refuted a BBC documentary on its late founder, Temitope Babatunde Joshua, widely known as Prophet TB Joshua. In a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, the church described the documentary as unfounded, noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church.

While condemning the report, SCOAN begged God to forgive its sponsors, adding that the persecution of divine envoys or servants of God was not new in history. BBC had, on Monday, released a highly controversial and damning documentary on the late TB Joshua, accusing him of heinous crimes, including rape of some disciples. SCOAN said BBC World Service’s investigative unit, codenamed Africa Eye, “came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against our late founde

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.