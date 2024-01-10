SCOAN refutes BBC documentary on late founder TB Joshua

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), yesterday, refuted a BBC documentary on its late founder, Temitope Babatunde Joshua, widely known as Prophet TB Joshua. In a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, the church described the documentary as unfounded, noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church.

While condemning the report, SCOAN begged God to forgive its sponsors, adding that the persecution of divine envoys or servants of God was not new in history. BBC had, on Monday, released a highly controversial and damning documentary on the late TB Joshua, accusing him of heinous crimes, including rape of some disciples. SCOAN said BBC World Service’s investigative unit, codenamed Africa Eye, “came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against our late founde





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.