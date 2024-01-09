SCOAN Counters BBC Documentary on Late TB Joshua

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday countered the BBC documentary on its founder, late Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua. SCOAN described the documentary as unfounded, noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church. The church reacted to the trending documentary in a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr Dare Adejumo.

According to the church, the statement was aimed at disabusing the minds of the public from the report. Recall that the BBC, on Monday, released a highly controversial and damning documentary on the late TB Joshua, accusing him of various crimes, including rape against some members. SCOAN said, “BBC World Service's investigative unit, codenamed Africa Eye, came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.” The church noted that the investigation was conducted outside the ethics and fundamental principles of the journalism professio





