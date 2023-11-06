School Security Guard Found Hanged on Swing in Gombe

Teachers and pupils of a school in Gombe, Nigeria, were shocked to find their security guard hanged on a swing used by the students for playing. The incident, which is suspected to be a suicide, attracted the attention of the residents in the area. The police are currently investigating the case.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Prioritize farmers’ security to boost food security, FG toldA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Abuja hotels bolster security amid U.S. Embassy’s security alertIn response to the security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, cautioning its citizens about increased threats...,

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Derby win against Gombe United was well planned – Doma boss, OnigbindeDoma United head coach, Akinade Onigbinde, believes that the midweek rest was crucial to his team's performance against Gombe United. Onigbinde said the rest afforded the Savannah Tigers time to perfect their tactics ahead of the matchday seven encounter. Doma United thrashed Gombe United 3-0 at the Pantami Stadium on Sunday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: NPFL: 12,000-capacity stadium filled as Doma United thrash rival Gombe United 3-0A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Bayelsa Poll: We are ready- INEC, security agencies declareA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Off-Cycle Elections: IGP orders distribution of 220 operational vehicles for securityA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »