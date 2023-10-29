School Feeding Program: Stakeholders renew effort to end hunger

Stakeholders under the federal government school feeding program, have called for unified efforts to end hunger, especially among children. National Project Manager of the Renewed Hope National Home Grown School Feeding and the End Hunger Programme, ((RH-NHGSFEHP), Anjor Obande, said government is ready to partner with the Global Alliance for Improve Nutrition, (GAIN), to introduce…

Stakeholders under the federal government school feeding program, have called for unified efforts to end hunger, especially among children. Obande said the project aims to improve and expand beneficiaries of the school feeding programme through multisectoral partnerships.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to restructuring the programme in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda towards ending poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children and eliminating malnutrition in school age children. headtopics.com

“In addition, we have also committed to introducing School Kitchens and Gardens through a Farm-to-Kitchen Initiative, to improve implementation and ensure food system transformation,” she said. “We at the RH-NHGSFEHP under the auspice of NSIPA with the support of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation will continue to work towards achieving our separate yet mutual objectives.

Transparency Alliance Network has raised alarm over alleged attempts by vested interests in the presidency to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents headtopics.com

FG to expand school feeding programmeThe Nation Newspaper FG to expand school feeding programme Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

‘I never got paid for producing your songs, housing, feeding you in Atlanta’Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has finally reacted to colleague, Dammy Krane's allegations that he owes him money for royalties of a song he wrote for the OBO crooner. Read more ⮕

Halt depreciating Naira, worsening hardship, SMBLF urges TinubuELDERS and leaders of southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have dissected Nigeria's state of affairs and returned a grim verdict: Standard of living is depreciating speedily and must be halted. Read more ⮕

Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, othersThe Nation Newspaper Nigeria better prepared to contain COVID-19, others - FG Read more ⮕

Elections are over, Nigeria must move forwardFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria must move forward. Read more ⮕