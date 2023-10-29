School Feeding Program: Stakeholders renew effort to end hunger

Stakeholders under the federal government school feeding program, have called for unified efforts to end hunger, especially among children. National Project Manager of the Renewed Hope National Home Grown School Feeding and the End Hunger Programme, ((RH-NHGSFEHP), Anjor Obande, said government is ready to partner with the Global Alliance for Improve Nutrition, (GAIN), to introduce…
“The administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to restructuring the programme in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda towards ending poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children and eliminating malnutrition in school age children. headtopics.com
“In addition, we have also committed to introducing School Kitchens and Gardens through a Farm-to-Kitchen Initiative, to improve implementation and ensure food system transformation,” she said. “We at the RH-NHGSFEHP under the auspice of NSIPA with the support of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation will continue to work towards achieving our separate yet mutual objectives.
