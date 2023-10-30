Scholz: It’s regrettable how minerals get extracted from Nigeria, end up in other countries

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who is on a working visit to Nigeria, on Sunday, expressed displeasure over mineral extraction from the country but end up abroad without the proceeds trickling down to benefit the citizens.

He said Germany remains committed to democracy and the rule of law stressing that security and economic development of Nigeria was also paramount to his country. “Even on the question on how we can continue to support you in doing the best and having this insecurity questions in your country as well. And we will go into the details later, but I can assure you that we will continue our support and our cooperation also in this field.

“But also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment. headtopics.com

“It is regrettable that minerals are just about extraction as they end up in other countries rather than for Nigeria’s development. “It is something that bothered me a lot in the past that sometimes it was just about extraction, which is not enough. There should be one bit more for making it feasible that some parts of the economic development can be used in the countries of origin.

“It is also about electricity, the infrastructure using the grid making feasible that all the produced energy or the power that is already there could go to the people because they are making it and finding a way how we can develop economy in this field will be also important.” headtopics.com

