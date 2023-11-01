Save the Children: Humanitarian response in DRC underfunded | More children displaced

In a statement on Wednesday, SCI said about 2.8 million children are now displaced in the DRC, accounting for 40 percent of the total number of displaced people which has risen to 6.9 million from 5 million in July.“over 5% of children in the Democratic Republic of Congo are now displaced after the number of people forced from their homes rose by 27% in the past four months amid escalating violence,” Save the Children said.

According to the statement, more than 26.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in the DRC – or about one in every four people – including 14.2 million children. Last month, the Central African country recorded high levels of violence, launching several attacks in the northeastern regions of DRC with children continuing to bear the brunt of the conflict.“Many children growing up in the DRC are living through the toughest experiences. Every day children are experiencing harrowing violations against their rights,” Cecilia Thiam, humanitarian director for SCI in DRC, said.

“They’ve watched their homes and schools being destroyed. Armed groups force their friends and family members into armed recruitment, and many have survived sexual and gender-based violence, abuse, and abductions.

“Despite the extent of the crisis, the humanitarian response is severely underfunded. With the increased numbers of internally displaced people, the situation will become even more terrible, resulting in a shortage of food, healthcare, and shelter.”

